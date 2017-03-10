Customs Hands Over 661 Rifles To DSS

The Nigeria Customs Service has handed over the 661 pump action rifles seized in Lagos State to the Department of State Services (DSS) for proper investigations.

Spokesman for the Customs Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, Jerry Attah, explains in a statement that two of the three suspects arrested in connection with the consignment have also been handed over to the Lagos State Director of DSS, Betty Adoki.

The two suspects in DSS custody are identified as Oscan Okafor and Mahmud Hassan.

Speaking on behalf of the Service, the Deputy Comptroller-General in Charge of Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Dan Ugo, urges Nigerians to support the anti-smuggling drive of government with necessary information.

The appeal follows the interception of a One-by-Forty feet container laden with rifles on the Mile Two-Apapa expressway on January 22 by men of the FOU zone.