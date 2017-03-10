Edo Govt. Declares Seven Days To Mourn Ogbemudia

The Edo State Government has declared seven days mourning for the death of former Military Governor of defunct Mid-West State and defunct Bendel State, Brigadier General Samuel Ogbemudia (rtd).

The State Government also announced the opening of a condolence register at the Government House in Benin City.

A statement endorsed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr John Mayaki, said interested people in the state can send in their condolences on the passing on of the renowned political leader whose strong foundation in governance helped to consolidate the infrastructural, social and economic development of both Delta and Edo states, which comprised the old Bendel State.

“The register will be open from 8am to 4pm for seven days starting from today, March 10 at the Government House in Benin City, as well as all the 18 local governments across the state,” the statement said, adding that “the condolence register will remain open on Saturday and Sunday”.

A spokesman for the family, Gentleman Amegor, said Dr. Ogbemudia died on Thursday night at the age of 84 at a private hospital in Lagos.

While serving as Governor of the old Bendel State, Dr. Ogbemudia initiated improvements in the areas of sports, urban development, education, public transportation, housing, commerce and agriculture.