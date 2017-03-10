FG Begins Implementation Of Agricultural Programmes In Three States

The Federal government has begun the implementation of the agricultural programmes for value chain development and processing in Benue, Kogi and Kaduna states.

This is through the Bill and Melinda Gate assisted food sufficiency programme.

The Head of Delegation, Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation, Audu Yerima disclosed this in Makurdi at a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom, after a stock taking session of the Benue states agricultural programmes with relevant stakeholders.

Governor Ortom on his part, is willing to open up the state agricultural policy for impute and greater efficiency for the growth of the sector.

Ortom asked the Foundation to deploy its expertise knowledge and marketing network, to make millionaires out of Benue farmers.

Besides this meeting, the State Executive Council also approved the cancellation of the ongoing auctioning of government vehicles and equipment due to some lapses.

The Commissioner of Information, Onoja Otokpa, said some government vehicles and generators, removed from the auction, have generated concerns about the entire exercise, prompting government to cancel the auction.