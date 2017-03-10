Former Bendel State Governor Passes On

The former Military Governor of defunct Mid West region and defunct Bendel State, Retired General Samuel Ogbemudia is dead.

A spokesman for the family, Gentleman Amegor who addressed newsmen at his family house in Iheya Street, Benin City the Edo State capital said the elder statesman passed on Thursday night at about 11:45am.

Gentleman Amegor called on Nigerians far and wide to do him the honour of a befitting burial.

Before his death, he was a former Army officer and politician.

He was military Governor (1967–1975) of the Mid-West State which was later renamed Bendel State, part of which in turn became Edo State.

After the return to democracy in 1999, he became a power in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The late Ogbemudia died in a private hospital in Lagos, at the age of 84.