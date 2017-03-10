Ogun Govt. Commits To Education Development

The Ogun State Government has expressed its resolve to continue to invest reasonably in education, in order to reposition the sector and improve human capital development index of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Modupe Mujota, stated this at the 11th Matriculation Ceremony of the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa in Ado-Ota/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner also affirmed that providing quality education for people of the state remains top in government’s agenda.

She congratulated the new students on their admission, tasking them to take optimal advantage of the opportunity at their disposal to pursue their dreams.

Mrs Mujota informed them that their grades at the end of their studies would be determined by their performances from the beginning of the session.

“The grades you will make will be determined by your performance from this very beginning and your ultimate grace is a potential key to unlock opportunities in the labour market”, she advised.

Also addressing the new students, Rector of the Institute, Mrs Funke Akinkurolere, advised them to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations of the institution, as it would not condone indiscipline or any act that could undermine the integrity of the school.

The establishment of Science and Technical Colleges across the three senatorial districts of Ogun State is to produce middle level man-power and make the students become self-reliant upon graduation.