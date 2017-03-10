Photos: Buhari Received By Family, Friends And Well Wishers

Updated March 10, 2017
Buhari Arrives Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari who rest returned to Nigeria on Friday morning after 49 days of medical vacation has been well received by friends and family.

He arrived at exactly 7.41am at the Air Force Base Mando in Kaduna State.

Buhari welcomed by dignitaries
President Buhari after alighting from the Presidential Jet, was immediately taken to Abuja with a chopper.

Buhari’s Chopper Arrives Abuja
Buhari’s entourage leading him to the Presidential Villa
Buhari received by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja
President Buhari thanked Nigerians for their prayers, support and show of solidarity for his government.

Buhari received by his wife, Aisha Buhari and well wishers
Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa
Buhari smiling
Buhari briefing cabinet members
Buhari with his wife and grand-daughter
