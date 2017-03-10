Photos: Buhari Received By Family, Friends And Well Wishers

President Muhammadu Buhari who rest returned to Nigeria on Friday morning after 49 days of medical vacation has been well received by friends and family.

He arrived at exactly 7.41am at the Air Force Base Mando in Kaduna State.

President Buhari after alighting from the Presidential Jet, was immediately taken to Abuja with a chopper.

President Buhari thanked Nigerians for their prayers, support and show of solidarity for his government.