Rakitic Extends Barcelona Contract Till 2021

Barcelona midfielder, Ivan Rakitic, celebrated the Catalans’ extraordinary Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain by extending his contract at the Camp Nou.

The Spanish champions announced they have reached an agreement with the Croatian international for the renewal of his contract until June 30, 2021.

Barcelona also confirmed that his release clause will be set at 132.5 million dollars.

The 28-year-old has won eight trophies since joining Barcelona from Seville in 2014.