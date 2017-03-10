U.S Ambassador Commends Nigeria’s Fight Against Hiv/Aids

Channels Television
Updated March 10, 2017

symingtonThe United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, has commended the Federal Government and agencies involved in the provision of care and treatment for HIV/AIDS patients.

This is in collaboration with the American Presidential Emergency Plan for Aids Relief.

The envoy gave the commendation after inspecting a laboratory and other equipment donated by the U.S to the Aids Prevention Initiative Nigeria (APIN), a Public Health Initiative in Jos, Plateau state.

Since 2004, the Nigerian government as well as other donor agencies have been involved in providing care and treatment to HIV and AIDS patients in collaboration with the American Presidential Emergency Plan for aids relief.

An estimate of about 3.2million people are living with AIDS in Nigeria, experts say all hands must be on deck to reverse this alarming statistics.


