Enyimba Draw MFM In NPFL Clash

Seven-time champions, Enyimba grabbed a late goal to hold MFM to a 1-1 draw in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clash.

The match took place on Saturday at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar, the Cross River State capital in south-south Nigeria.

Visiting MFM seemed to be heading for a surprise win when they took the lead on 23 minutes through Stephen Odey with his eighth goal of the season.

Ibrahim Mustapha, however, made sure Enyimba avoided a second straight defeat as he levelled the score in the 85th minute.

With the result, Enyimba are 11th on the table with 15 points while MFM remained on fifth position with 20 points.