FG Partners Gates Foundation On Food Sufficiency

The Federal Government has begun the implementation of the agricultural programmes in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates assisted food sufficiency programme.

Farmers in Benue, Kogi and Kaduna states will be trained to develop value chains, food processing and marketing.

A delegation from the Gates Foundation were in Makurdi, the Benue State capital for a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Head of the delegation, Mr Audu Yerima, hinted that the value chain development, processing and marketing of food items were priority areas in the partnership agreement with the Federal Government.

Governor Ortom, on his part, said his administration was willing to open up the State Agricultural Policy for input and greater efficiency for the growth of the sector.

He asked the Foundation to deploy its expertise knowledge and marketing network, in order to make millionaires out of Benue farmers.

In another development, the state’s Commissioner of Information, Onoja Otokpa, said the Benue State Executive Council has approved the cancellation of the ongoing auctioning of government vehicles and equipment due to fundamental lapses.

The auction was cancelled following a series of reactions that trailed the sale of the government property.