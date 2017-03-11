Hamilton Expects Serious Battle For 2017 F1 Championship

Lewis Hamilton is expecting “a serious battle” for the 2017 Formula One Championship in the wake of Ferrari’s “spectacular” form in pre-season testing.

Ferrari finished top of the time-sheets for eight days of running in Barcelona with Kimi Raikkonen’s benchmark over half a second ahead of Mercedes’ best.

Ferrari also set the pace on all four of Pirelli’s fastest compounds and afterwards, Hamilton described their pace as spectacular and expects more from them when the season starts.

The 2017 Formula One Season will start on March 26 in Melbourne, Australia.