Pep Guardiola Named Manager Of The Month

Pep Guardiola has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for February.

Guardiola guided Manchester City to three straight wins last month, winning 4-0 away at West Ham, 2-1 at home against Swansea and 2-0 away at Bournemouth.

He defeated Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho and West Brom manager, Tony Pulis to win his first accolade in England.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard clinched the Premier League Goal of the Month for February with his solo goal against Arsenal.

Hazard glided past three Arsenal players in a run that started inside his own half before beating Petr Cech in a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on February 7.

His goal beat off competition from Danny Drinkwater’s thunderbolt for Leicester against Liverpool and Robbie Brady’s stunning free-kick on his full Burnley debut against Chelsea to pick up the award.