Twin Bombing Kills At Least 40 In Damascus

Channels Television
Updated March 11, 2017

Twin Bombing Kills At Least 40 In DamascusAt least 40 people have been killed and dozens wounded in a twin bomb attack on a bus station near the city of Damascus.

According to reports, the Saturday attack was targeted at buses transporting Shi’ite pilgrims to the Bab Al-Saghir cemetery.

No group has claimed responsibility for the onslaught in the Syrian capital.

Spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Jamal, described the attack as a “criminal terrorist operation”.

Sporadic attacks have continued in Syria despite a nationwide truce brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran.


