Twin Bombing Kills At Least 40 In Damascus
At least 40 people have been killed and dozens wounded in a twin bomb attack on a bus station near the city of Damascus.
According to reports, the Saturday attack was targeted at buses transporting Shi’ite pilgrims to the Bab Al-Saghir cemetery.
No group has claimed responsibility for the onslaught in the Syrian capital.
Spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Jamal, described the attack as a “criminal terrorist operation”.
Sporadic attacks have continued in Syria despite a nationwide truce brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran.
10 hours ago