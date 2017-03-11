Twin Bombing Kills At Least 40 In Damascus

At least 40 people have been killed and dozens wounded in a twin bomb attack on a bus station near the city of Damascus.

According to reports, the Saturday attack was targeted at buses transporting Shi’ite pilgrims to the Bab Al-Saghir cemetery.

No group has claimed responsibility for the onslaught in the Syrian capital.

Spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Jamal, described the attack as a “criminal terrorist operation”.

Sporadic attacks have continued in Syria despite a nationwide truce brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran.