Wike Mourns Late Ogbemudia, Condoles With Family

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the former Governor of Defunct Mid-West and Bendel states, late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia as a development champion who contributed his quota to the growth of country.

The Governor said this in a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Simeon Nwakaudu.

He noted that he received the news of the death of Dr. Ogbemudia with shock, adding that the late Governor passed away when Nigeria was profiting from his wisdom.

Governor Wike paid tribute to the former administrator for his commendable service to Nigeria as a military officer, patriotic politician, leader and sports promoter.

He condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, as well as the people of Edo and Delta states on the demise of the former governor.

The Governor prayed God to grant the family and good people of Edo and Delta states the courage to bear the loss.

A spokesman for the family, Gentleman Amegor, said Dr. Ogbemudia died on Thursday night at the age of 84 at a private hospital in Lagos.

While serving as Governor of the old Bendel State, Dr. Ogbemudia initiated improvements in the areas of sports, urban development, education, public transportation, housing, commerce and agriculture.