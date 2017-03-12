Air Force Trains 81 Personnel On Counter Terrorism Operations

The Nigerian Air Force has trained 81 of its officers and men on counter-terrorism operations, as part of efforts by the federal government to equip the personnel on modern methods of warfare in the fight against insurgency and militancy across the country.

Speaking at the graduation of the troops from the Nigerian Air Force Regiment Training Centre in Kaduna state, the Air Officer Commanding Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Christopher Okoye, said that the present security challenges facing Nigeria called for effective training and training of military personnel on modern techniques to tackle terrorism, militancy and other related crimes.

The Air Force officers have undergone basic Airborne and ground Training from the Nigerian Air Force Regiment Training Centre, in Kaduna State, with a mandate to assist in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges in the country. The aim of the training is to build an efficient force capable of responding to any security challenge anywhere in the country.

In the course of the training, the officers were exposed to counter insurgency and terriorism operations, VIP protection course, helicopter back door gunners, weapon handling, marksmanship among others.

The Commandant, Regiment Training Centre, Air Commodore Lazarus Msheila, said the troops during the training were subjected to rigorous academic and physical training to develop their mental skills and endurance level.

Addressing the troops, the Air Officer Commanding Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Christopher Okoye, expressed satisfaction with their level of performance.

He however implored them to consolidate on what they have learnt in order to improve their skills for the benefit of their fatherland. He also informed the officers to be prepared to face the tasks ahead, as some of them would be deployed to troubled areas in the future.

“I am told that 83 of you reported four weeks ago for the VIP protection course and Helicopter Back Door Gunners Course, and today, 81 of you are graduating.

“This means that your performance on your various courses is commendable and your conduct was consistent with NAF core value of excellence in all we do.

“To this end, I say well done, to the two airmen who could not make it, you need to buckle up as the NAF has no room for mediocrities.

“Both courses included rigorous physical training and range exercises to improve your marksmanship skills. You were also drilled thoroughly in academics and practical exercises such as weapon training, use of thermal binocular, amongst others.

The binocular training is meant to enhance your vigilance at your security posts.

“I am aware this same binoculars are being supplied to various units. I will urge you to exhibit an appreciable level of professionalism in assigned tasks. Also, endeavor to consolidate on what you have learnt so as to improve your skills for the benefit of the nation at large.

“The training is designed to augment your ability for force protection, as that is all that matters in such situation. You should not reset on your oars in ensuring that you update yourselves from time to time of developments in the field of protection”