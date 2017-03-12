CBN Anchor Borrower Program: 2,000 Farmers To Benefit In Borno

At least 2,000 registered rice farmers in Borno will benefit from the Central Bank of Nigeria anchor borrower program.

The Anchor Borrower Consultant, Abbah Kale, disclosed this on Sunday that rice farming had already commenced in liberated communities.

He said the programme was introduced by the Federal Government as part of renewed effort to boost rice and wheat production in the country.

According to Kale, the programme was aimed at supporting farmers with agricultural inputs to enhance productivity, create job opportunities and diversify the country’s economy.

He says about 3,176 hectares of farm land had been provided in Jere and Konduga local governments of Borno state, to ensure smooth take off of rice planting.

According to him, under the program, each farmer is expected to receive 50 kilogram of seeds, 50 kilogram of urea fertiliser, water pump,insecticide, one unit of hose, generators and some liters of fuel.

He explained that after paying for the inputs, the balance of the money would be given to each farmer to enable him or her pay for the labour.

“Each farmer is given 44 rice seed and the target for each of the farmers is 60 bags of rice; we have already distributed the seeds to them.”

The farmers are expected to cultivate one hectare and repay the loan after harvesting their products after 90 days.

“Our target for the program in Borno is 5,000 for the second badge. Registration and biometric data capturing of beneficiaries is ongoing, while we scale up the exercise to other liberated LGA’s like Mafa, Biu and Bama as soon as normalcy is fully restored.”

A technical committee on the implementation of the programme comprising of Khaleef Ventures, Bank Of Agric, CBN and BOSPD, had been constituted with a view to ensure effective implementation of the programme in the state.