Gen. Gowon, Others Bag Vanguard Achievement Awards

Channels Television
Updated March 12, 2017

vanguard-awardWinners have emerged in different categories at the 5th Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards ceremony. 

The event, which held in Lagos ‎on Saturday, saw former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon and elder statesmen Emeka Anyaoku, Edwin Clarke, Alhaji Issa Funtua, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, bankers, Pascal Dozie and Herbert Wigwe who received the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, bagged the Personality of the Year Award while industrialist, captain Idahosa Okunbo, was awarded the businessman of the year.


More on Lifestyle

Wike Unveils Logo To Mark Rivers State At 50

Ooni Of Ife Celebrates First Anniversary With Thanksgiving Service

Ooni Targets More Tourists Attractions In Osun

Buhari Celebrates Alfa Belgore On 80th Birthday

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV