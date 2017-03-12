Gen. Gowon, Others Bag Vanguard Achievement Awards

Winners have emerged in different categories at the 5th Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards ceremony.

The event, which held in Lagos ‎on Saturday, saw former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon and elder statesmen Emeka Anyaoku, Edwin Clarke, Alhaji Issa Funtua, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, bankers, Pascal Dozie and Herbert Wigwe who received the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, bagged the Personality of the Year Award while industrialist, captain Idahosa Okunbo, was awarded the businessman of the year.