Gunmen Kill Three Herdsmen in Southern Kaduna

Unknown gunmen have killed two Fulani herdsmen at Unguwan Maiyashi village, Fantsuwam Chiefdom, in Jemaa Local Government of Kaduna State, while another was killed at the Madakiya community of Zangon Kataf LGA, both in southern Kaduna.

An indigene of Ungwar Miayasihi, told Channels Television that the incident occurred at about 4pm on Saturday, when the herdsmen were grazing with their cattle inside a bush.

He said that their corpses were later traced to a river by security agencies on Sunday morning.

However, the Kaduna State Police Command, Aliyu Usman confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to him, some suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

He also added that more policemen have been drafted to the area to avert any form of reprisal or break down of law and order, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.