Kunukunuma Residents Protest Over Neglect By Oil Companies

Residents of Kunukunuma community in Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri south-west Local Government Area of Delta state, have drawn the attention of the Federal and State Government to what they have described as deprivation by a current oil exploration company.

The people claim that prior to the company’s entrant into the community, there had been more infrastructural development.

The community has therefore given a 21-day ultimatum to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) ltd, to restore all rights and privileges previously enjoyed.

While admitting that corporate social responsibility is a privilege not a right, the state government has however said on its part, it would do all it can to foster harmonious relationship.

The Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, said the best way to tackle the issue was to first of all restore peace and calmness among the aggrieved residents.

“We are happy that our brothers and sisters have seen reason why they should sheath their swords.

“Once you bring back peace and you are able to bring a very tranquil environment in the oil producing communities, it now becomes easy to take the next step.

“Get the oil companies to focus on the issues of infrastructure and human capital development, just as the state government would also do as much as it could, given the available resources”.

This is coming several weeks after the Acting President’s visit to the Gbaramatu kingdom where he was able to establish an understanding with the residents on how to foster peace and sustainable development in the region.