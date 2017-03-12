NASS May Amend Laws On Power Generation – Saraki

Amending the laws on power generation, transmission and distribution may be the best approach to solving Nigeria’s electricity problems.

This was the observation made by Senate President Bukola Saraki, during a guided tour of an energy self-sufficient village in Germany.

He said the National Assembly has to amend the laws to allow communities generate energy and to allow creativity and the involvement of the private sector.

“In trying to find a solution to our problem, we might start thinking about decentralisation.

“Looking at what we have seen here, if we can do same, whether by using solar or even wind, and more importantly decentralize, maybe that might begin to address some issues.”

In an interview with Channels Television, the project leader of the energy self-sufficient village, Werner Frohwitter, also expressed optimism that Nigeria would benefit from switching to renewable energy for electricity generation.

Also as part of efforts to attract German investments into Nigeria and improve economic relations between both countries, Senator Saraki had met with German businessmen last week.

Himself and his team assured investors that the Nigerian government is removing inhibitions to doing business in Nigeria and that the Nigerian parliament is enacting laws in this regard.