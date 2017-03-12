NSCDC To Prosecute Suspects Over Theft Of Building Materials

The Borno State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it will prosecute 40 arrested suspects, over alleged theft of building materials meant for the reconstruction of homes for the Internally Displaced Persons in Bama.

This is according to the Borno state Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Mr Abdullahi said the arrest was made between February 29 and March 7 when the suspects tried to move the materials from Bama to an unknown destination.

He said corps recovered building materials worth millions of Naira from the suspects.

He listed the recovered materials as 100 Aluminium Zinc, 300 kilograms of copper wire, 100 bags of cement, a power generating set and 70 broken aluminium pots among other items.

“The State Government procured these materials to facilitate the rebuilding of houses destroyed by Boko Haram to enable the IDPs go back to their homes, but bad elements are sabotaging their effort.” The NSCDC boss lamented.

“Sometimes they dig the ground and bury these materials whenever they sight our men on patrol, many have been arrested while, we are going after their patronisers and sponsors.

“So far, we have handed over the stolen items to the Commissioner for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement, Babagana Umara, while the culprits would be prosecuted.” he added.