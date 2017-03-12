Obiano Commissions JOSAN Rice Farm And Mills In Anambra State

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has commissioned an ultra-modern integrated rice farm and mill, named JOSAN, at Ufuma, Orumba north Local Government Area of the state.

At the commissioning, the governor revealed that rice production in the state is presently 400,000 metric tons, above the 320,000 metric tons of annual consumption capacity of the state.

According to him however, the state has a higher goal of achieving over 513,000 metric tons by the end of 2017.

The highly elated governor believes that his agricultural blueprint is indeed working, as Anambra state journeys to self-sufficiency in rice production.

While the rice farm is already operational, an irrigation project has also been added.

The government had signed a partnership deal with Joseph Agro Nigeria limited in 2014, for the cultivation of rice in Ufuma and the takeover of Omor Rice mill.

Speaking on the project, the Commissioner for Agriculture said the rice revolution plan of the state is one that is already meeting the consumption needs of the people.

Also according to the Chairman of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), the investment which is in partnership with the state government is the largest in the south-east, sitting on 15,000 hectares of land.

He noted that the development would create over 3,000 direct jobs when completed, with the capacity to do all year round rice farming.

The Managing Director of JOSAN, Mr Augustin Ileka, also stated that the farms and mills are established with highly innovative and customised agro-allied solutions with great prospects for women in out-growers scheme.

With the achievement, the state government hopes to cater for the agricultural needs of the people, create jobs for the teeming youths and generate more revenue for the state.