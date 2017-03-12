Rubbish Landslide Kills 48 In Addis Ababa

At least 48 people have been killed in a landslide at a vast rubbish dump on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

Officials say dozens of people are still missing since the landslide which occurred on Saturday night at the Koshe landfill.

The area has been a dumping ground for Addis Ababa’s wastes for more than five decades.

According to the BBC, a city spokeswoman told AP news agency that many children were among the dead.

Meanwhile, there are fears that the death toll could rise further, as a resident said 150 people were there at the time.

Hundreds of people attempt to make a living by scavenging at the landfill site, sifting through the rubbish for items they can sell, the BBC’s Emmanuel Igunza in Addis Ababa reported.