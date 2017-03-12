SDP Supporters Protest Over Michika Local Government Election

Supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Michika, Local Government Area of Adamawa state, have taken to the streets to protest the outcome of the local government election held in the state.

The protesters who thronged the street carrying placards with various inscriptions, insisted that the election was won by their candidate Mr Vanzi Zira.

They have also accused both the state electoral commission and the commissioner of police of playing a clandestine role.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Oyekunle Adegboyega, denied any of such wrong doing.