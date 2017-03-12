Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Northern Borno

The military has in recent times stepped up its campaign against the Boko Haram terrorists, in the North East.

The range of operations are aimed at routing the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists, who are seeking refuge in some remote locations in the forest.

One of these operations carried out by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Saturday, involved the troops of 159 Battalion, 27 Task Force Brigade.

In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, “Troops of the unit acting on a piece of intelligence, successfully executed a swift operation against suspected Boko Haram terrorists locations at Manlumudori, Aridi, Filari, Kingimari, Dinamari, Itari and Mirimari villages”.

The statement further added that unit’s Artillery Bombardment Operations West of Subdu village neutralised the concentration of the Boko Haram terrorists at Bulabulin and Alagarno forests.

The offensive operations later dovetailed into cordon and search operation at Degeltura, Gisum and Popamari villages.