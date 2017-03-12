Two Suicide Bombers Shot In Borno

Two female Suicide Bombers on Saturday, attempted to enter Maiduguri through Umarari in Molai General area about 9kms to Maiduguri township.

The girls about 18 years of age, were sighted by the Civilian Joint Task Force.

In a statement by the PPRO Borno State Police Command Victor Isuku (DSP), the girls were shot dead by Security personnel on duty at the area.

The statement adds that no other loss of life or injury was recorded.

However, the police EOD team was mobilised to the scene to render the unexploded IED safe, while normalcy has been restored to the area.