Two Suicide Bombers Shot In Borno

Channels Television
Updated March 12, 2017

Villagers "Catch" Suicide Bomber Near UNIMAIDTwo female Suicide Bombers on Saturday, attempted to enter Maiduguri through Umarari in Molai General area about 9kms to Maiduguri township.

The girls about 18 years of age, were sighted by the Civilian Joint Task Force.

In a statement by the PPRO Borno State Police Command Victor Isuku (DSP), the girls were shot dead by Security personnel on duty at the area.

The statement adds that no other loss of life or injury was recorded.

However, the police EOD team was mobilised to the scene to render the unexploded IED safe, while normalcy has been restored to the area.


More on Local

Air Force Trains 81 Personnel On Counter Terrorism Operations

Alleged $229,000 Fraud: SERAP Asks Foreign Ministry To Recall Whistle-Blower

Delta Govt. Establishes Another Set of YAGEP In Fish Enterprise

UNICAL Holds 30th Convocation, Tasks Graduands On Innovation

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV