Wike Advocates For Ethnic Unity, Peace And Development

Channels Television
Updated March 12, 2017

Cash Recovery Claim Shows Police Desperate To Impress – Rivers Govt.The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has called on all ethnic nationalities in the state, to work in harmony for the peace and development of the state.

The governor was speaking when leaders of a socio cultural group called Ogbako Ikwere Cultural Organisation met with him at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Governor Wike said although he hails from Ikwere, he will continue to work for  true peace and development to reign in the state.

He called on all ethnic nationalities to work together.


More on Local

Air Force Trains 81 Personnel On Counter Terrorism Operations

Two Suicide Bombers Shot In Borno

Alleged $229,000 Fraud: SERAP Asks Foreign Ministry To Recall Whistle-Blower

Delta Govt. Establishes Another Set of YAGEP In Fish Enterprise

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV