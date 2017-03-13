Bayelsa State Wins National Wrestling Championship

Bayelsa State has emerged the overall champion of the second edition of the Governor Seriake Dickson National Wrestling Classics.

Wrestlers competed in 30 weight classes in Greco Roman and freestyle at the three-day event which took place at the indoor sports hall of the Samson Siasia sports complex in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Winners in the various weight categories will represent Nigeria at the African championship scheduled to hold later in the year in Marrakesh, Morocco.