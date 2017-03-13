Buhari Resumes, Sends Letter Of Resumption To NASS

The President, Muhammadu Buhari has signed a letter informing the National Assembly of his resumption of duty from Monday.

This is according to Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina, who posted on his twitter page.

Mr. Adesina also added the President is billed to receive a briefing from the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who has been acting as President while he was away on vacation.

The President arrived the country on Friday morning returned to the country after 49 days of medical vacation.

He arrived at exactly 7.41am at the Air Force Base Mando in Kaduna State.

The President was received by the Kaduna State Deputy Governor Bala Bantex, GOC 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, the Air Officer Commanding,Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshall Christopher Okoye, the Commissioner of police and other dignitaries.

President Buhari after alighting from the Presidential Jet, was immediately taken to Abuja with a chopper.

Buhari Thanks Nigerians For Their Support And Prayers

Speaking at the Presidential Villa on return from his trip abroad, the President thanked Nigerian Muslims and Christians for their prayers.

He said that he was well rested and has got the best treatment available, to be back home and continue with the job of governance.

He said Nigeria will continue whether he is here or not observing that, age and military experience remains his own strength.