Court Discharges Arrested Ondo NURTW Members

28 members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) who were arrested in Akure, the Ondo state capital, for unlawful possession of weapons, have regained their freedom.

The transporters were apprehended by the police while meeting at the residence of one of their leaders and were charged to court afterwards.

The arms were said to have been found in the house, hence the arrest.

The counsel of the suspects however disclosed that the Ondo State Magistrate Court had absolved them of all the accusations brought against them by the police.

Meanwhile, the leader of the group, Aliu Adebayo, appealed to all his followers to remain calm and be peaceful and give government the chance to resolve the issues in the transport union in the state.