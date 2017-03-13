Cross River Govt. Assures Communities Of Electricity Distribution

The Cross River State Government has assured all the communities across the state yet to be connected with electricity will soon have transformers installed in their communities.

He also stated that the state will enjoy uninterrupted power before the end of the present administration.

The Director General of the State Electrification Agency, Hon. Jake-Otu Enyia disclosed this to Journalists in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

Speaking on the Ayade’s Zero tolerance to darkness, Enyia said, Governor Ayade is passionate about rural electrification knowing that, power supply is fundamental to rural development and economic emancipation.

“Since the present administration came on board, the state government has invested hugely in the electrification sector through the supplies of transformers, installations and ensuring that the state is lighted.

“For those yet to be captured, the governor has mandated SEA to intervene in such communities for them to also benefit from the gesture”, Enyia said.