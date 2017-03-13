Dana Crash: Accident Investigation Bureau Releases Final Report

Channels Television
Updated March 13, 2017

Dana_AirThe Accident Investigation Bureau has released the final report of investigations into the crash of Dana aircraft 992 on June 3rd, 2012.

The report states that the plane lost power from its two engines.

The second engine is said to have lost power shortly before the plane was due to land.

The aircraft crashed at the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos, killing all on board and six persons on the ground.

The AIB further stated that states further that it made four recommendations, each targeted at the engine manufacturer, Dana Airline, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

 


