Dana Crash: Airline Implements AIB Recommendation

Following the release of the final report of the June 3, 2012 accident, Dana Air says it has implemented the interim safety recommendations that were released by the Accident Investigation Bureau in 2013.

The report released by the AIB on Monday, stated that four recommendations were made, each targeted at the engine manufacturer, Dana Airline, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

The airline said it did not just implement the recommendations but also successfully passed an operational audit conducted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s flight safety group and its foreign partners.

It added that while it acknowledges the full report, it would continue to review it.

According to the report, the plane was said to have lost power from its two engines.

The second engine was said to have lost power shortly before the plane was due to land.

The aircraft crashed at the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos, killing all on board and six persons on the ground.