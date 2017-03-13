Ekiti Govt. Official Kidnapped In Edo

Ekiti State Civil Service official, Olaniyi Ibidunmoye, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Ibillo, Edo State with his abductors demanding a 20million Naira ransom for him to regain freedom.

Mr. Ibidunmoye is a Director at the Office of Ekiti State Surveyor General and is also a pastor at the Agape Christian Ministries.

The victim, according to family source, was returning from a pastoral meeting of his church in Abuja in his Lexus Jeep when he was abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

A source close to the family disclosed that his abandoned vehicle is now with Ibillo Police Station in Edo State.

Landlords of Egbewa (GRA) road 11, Ado Ekiti through their Community Association, where he resides, has written a letter of appeal to the Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, calling on him to assist in freeing Ibidunmoye from the kidnappers.

According to a letter dated March 9, 2017 signed by the Chairman, Mr. Remi Olowoloba and member, Mr. Tunji Ogunlola, urged security agencies to collaborate with their counterparts in Edo and other neighboring states to ensure that Ibidunmoye is rescued alive.

A family source said: “He was kidnapped on Wednesday and they have established contact with the family demanding a ransom of 20million Naira.

“The family has been going through emotional trauma and psychological torture since his abduction.

“The wife has been traumatized and disconsolate because the shock has been unbearable.

“We are pleading with his abductors to release him unconditionally and allow him to reunite with his family, he is a civil servant and a man of God.

“We want to beg them to release him for the sake of the wife and children bearing the brunt of the shock.

“There is no way a salary earner can get 20million Naira in this era when government is owing arrears of salaries”, he said.

A Police spokesman Alberto Adeyemi, said that the incident did not happen in Ekiti state but he was told that the Edo state police command is already investigating the matter.