FA Cup: Man. United In Striker Crisis Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Channels Television
Updated March 13, 2017
Courtesy: http://www.manutd.com
Courtesy: http://www.manutd.com

Manchester United is expected to face Chelsea in tonight’s English FA Cup quarter-final tie without a recognised senior striker.

Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are out of visit to Chelsea through injury, as the Red Devils face a striker crisis.

Rooney, is believed to have been involved in an accidental training ground collision with defender, Phil Jones.

Martial will also miss the match with Chelsea through injury, while Rashford, who has scored three goals in two FA Cup appearances this season, is absent through illness.


More on Sports

Maradona Arrives South Korea Ahead U-20 World Cup Draw

Enyimba Draw MFM In NPFL Clash

Hamilton Expects Serious Battle For 2017 F1 Championship

Pep Guardiola Named Manager Of The Month

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV