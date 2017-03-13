FA Cup: Man. United In Striker Crisis Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Manchester United is expected to face Chelsea in tonight’s English FA Cup quarter-final tie without a recognised senior striker.

Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are out of visit to Chelsea through injury, as the Red Devils face a striker crisis.

Rooney, is believed to have been involved in an accidental training ground collision with defender, Phil Jones.

Martial will also miss the match with Chelsea through injury, while Rashford, who has scored three goals in two FA Cup appearances this season, is absent through illness.