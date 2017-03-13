Maradona Arrives South Korea Ahead U-20 World Cup Draw

The football legend, Diego Maradona, has arrived South Korea, ahead of the FIFA 2017 Under-20 World Cup draw.

Maradona is scheduled to attend the draw with Argentina’s former professional football player, Pablo Aimar on Wednesday in Suwon.

The Under-20 Championship, will see 24 teams playing 52 games over three weeks in Cheonan, Daejeon, Incheon, Jeju, Jeonju and Suwon.

Maradona, the former Argentina captain has won the Under-20 World Cup in 1979 and the World Cup in 1986 for his country.