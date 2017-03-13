Maradona Arrives South Korea Ahead U-20 World Cup Draw

Channels Television
Updated March 13, 2017
Courtesy: http://www.diegomaradonagroup.com
Courtesy: http://www.diegomaradonagroup.com

The football legend, Diego Maradona, has arrived South Korea, ahead of the FIFA 2017 Under-20 World Cup draw.

Maradona is scheduled to attend the draw with Argentina’s former professional football player, Pablo Aimar on Wednesday in Suwon.

The Under-20 Championship, will see 24 teams playing 52 games over three weeks in Cheonan, Daejeon, Incheon, Jeju, Jeonju and Suwon.

Maradona, the former Argentina captain has won the Under-20 World Cup in 1979 and the World Cup in 1986 for his country.


More on Sports

FA Cup: Man. United In Striker Crisis Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Enyimba Draw MFM In NPFL Clash

Hamilton Expects Serious Battle For 2017 F1 Championship

Pep Guardiola Named Manager Of The Month

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV