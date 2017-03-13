Human Trafficking: Nigerian Jailed 20 Years In South Africa

Updated March 13, 2017
A Nigerian has been handed a 20-year jail sentence for human trafficking and running a prostitution ring.

Eke Ogochukwu, 30, was arrested in 2015 for allegedly using a 15-year-old girl for prostitution in Rossetenville, a Johannesburg suburb where the recent flare up of anti-foreigner violence began in February.

Despite efforts by the defence to plead for a fine, the judge insisted that the sentence was appropriate for what he called ‘the cruelty of the accused’.


