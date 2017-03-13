Obaseki Inaugurates New Board Of Internal Revenue Service

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has charged a new board of Internal Revenue Service to meet up with the set revenue targets while ensuring compliance from tax payers without force.

Mr Obaseki stated this during an inauguration ceremony of the board at the exco chambers in the Government House in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

The governor urged the team to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“Each one of you that I have worked with over the years and had the privilege of associating with, I know that you have the grounding, the training and you have behind you, the accomplishments to enable you do this job that we have assigned to you.”

He also insisted on continuity with the recent tax reforms by the Edo state government.

“You have all the instruments to collect taxes and revenue for the state and i’m sure you will do it – but in conducting yourselves, ensure that you have the highest standards of ethics, of professionalism. You must be empathetic and humane to the people of Edo state.”

In his address, the Chairman of the Edo state Internal Revenue Service, Igbinidu Inneh, said the first task is to have a correct data base for all tax payers in the state.

“We have identified six critical success factors around which our strategies would be wrapped; legal and regulatory environment, availability of data, human capital capacity, technology selection, enlightenment and social inclusion and value for money.”