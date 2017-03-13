Ortom Calls On Immigration To Upgrade Border Security

Following the resurgence of Fulani herdsmen attacks on the Benue communities, Governor Samuel Ortom has called on the Nigerian Immigration Service to upgrade the Kwande and Taraba border port with the Cameroons to check the influx of armed foreign herdsmen.

The governor made the request at a security meeting with both the Assistant Controllers of Immigration and Prisons in charge of the North Central Region, where herdsmen have continued to rain terror on local farmers on a yearly basis.

The ACG Immigration, North Central, Taylor Harry assured the people of Benue and other states within the region of immediate solutions, by tracking violent extremist fleeing from the Boko Haram enclave and armed foreign elements.

Also, the Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACG), Prisons, North Central, John Mrabure, has been tasked with the responsibility of jailing offenders.

Since 2011, armed Fulani herdsmen have been attacking local communities in Benue state to kill farmers and occupy their ancestral homes, which is the case with Tombo and Mbalagh, where 13 persons were killed in 2016, only for them to record more deaths this year.