Woman Dies As Building Collapses In Ogun State

A 51-year-old woman and mother of three, Mrs Modupe Bankole, has been reportedly killed after a balcony of a storey building collapsed at Olomore area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to the husband of the deceased, the incident occurred around 8:00pm when some of the occupants of the building were taking fresh air as a result of the hot weather.

“I just heard the collapse of the balcony on my head and I noticed it had a minor effect on me. I thought since my wife was not directly under the collapse balcony, she would be safe.

“Then I ran to the other side of the building shouting thank you Jesus.

“I wanted to come back when I heard our neighbors calling my wife to get up from the mat she was sleeping but she could not.

“We did not know if some of the debris hit her on her back because she was just shouting ‘my back’.

“She died shortly after getting to the hospital,” Mr Bankole explained.

In another development, what would have been a major disaster which would have killed many was averted when a three storey building caved in along Moshood Abiola Way with no casualty.

The situation was attributed to substandard materials used by the building contractors.