Alleged N360m Bribe: Trial Of INEC Staff Stalled

Twenty-Three staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), have opposed the bid by the Federal Government to prosecute them.

Shortly after the case was called on Tuesday in Abuja, the counsel to the defendants led by Mr Ahmed Raji, informed Justice John Tsoho, that the defendants have filed a motion, challenging the territorial jurisdiction of the court to try them.

According to him, they claimed that trying them in Abuja would be an unfair prosecution, since the alleged offence was said to have been committed in Rivers state.