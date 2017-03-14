Bauchi Police Command Appoints New Police Commissioner

The Bauchi State Police Command has appointed Mr. Garba Baba Umar as the newly Police Commissioner, that would steer the affairs of the command in protecting lives and properties, as well as combat crime and criminal elements in the state.

Umar was received by senior police officers and was subsequently led to the State Headquarters where he took time to inspect the sentry guard mounted by officers of the Bauchi Police Command.

He thereafter proceeded to meet the various Departmental Heads before addressing journalists on his mission in combating crime through community policing and dialogue.

In performing what could be described as his first official assignment, the Police Commissioner alongside other senior officers decorated 12 newly promoted officers and charges them to be of good conduct in performing their professional duties.

This is the first assignment the police officer will be undertaking as a Commissioner of Police having served in various capacities with his last as Deputy Commissioner in charge of monitoring the police force headquarters.

However, the commissioner called on citizens, especially political and religious leaders not to abuse the privilege of freedom of speech and association by inciting the public through their utterances.