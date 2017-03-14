Buratai Tasks Officers To Be Professional And Result Oriented

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has urged participants at the First Commanding Officers Workshop holding in Maiduguri, to be professionally responsive and result oriented, while addressing the current security challenges facing the country.

The five-day workshop convened by the 2 Division Ibadan for Commanding Officers to interface and brainstorm on topical issues of security concern, confronting the nation under the theme “Empowering Unit Commanders to be professionally responsive.”

Buratai spoke through a representative, the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor.

He reminded participants of the five-day workshop at the Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri, that the country is currently facing security challenges ranging from Boko Haram, kidnapping, communal clashes, cattle rustling and pipeline vandalism.

He noted there is a need for the military to reposition itself in order to face the challenges squarely.

“I expect that the first commanding officers workshop will provide a veritable avenue for unit commanders in the affected divisions, to contribute meaningful and workable inputs towards my desire to reposition the Nigerian Army to be professionally responsive in the discharge of its constitutional roles.” Buratai stated.

He advised that emphasis be placed on mission accomplishment in the outlined critical scenarios to equip unit commanders with a vast knowledge in confidence building, that would create a positive climate to foster trust and mutual understanding in arriving at solutions.

The General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major General Chukwunedum Abraham said the commanding officers must wake up to their responsibilities, as there is no bad soldier but bad officer.

General Abraham said: “The choice of the Northeast for the workshop is deliberate and timely, because of the Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the region, we must continue to strive for excellence, so as to improve our operational effectiveness and productivity, which will invariably stimulate citizen’s support and appreciation”.

The GOC urged the participants to put into use the knowledge acquired during the workshop, as they are expected to acquire enough knowledge to tackle the numerous security challenges facing the country.