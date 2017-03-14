Court Dissolves Egypt FA Board

Egypt’s Supreme Administrative Court has dissolved the board of the country’s Football Association.

The board was dissolved after the court accepted a lawsuit regarding the invalidity of its election.

Magda El Helbawi, Omar Hareedi, and Magda Mahmoud had filed a lawsuit, regarding the legitimacy of the election of the board.

Subsequently, the court appointed Tharwat Sweilam as the interim administrator pending the conduct of a fresh election.

The court has given the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports seven days to execute the ruling.