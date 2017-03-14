Court Dissolves Egypt FA Board

Channels Television
Updated March 14, 2017

Court Dissolves Egypt FA BoardEgypt’s Supreme Administrative Court has dissolved the board of the country’s Football Association.

The board was dissolved after the court accepted a lawsuit regarding the invalidity of its election.

Magda El Helbawi, Omar Hareedi, and Magda Mahmoud had filed a lawsuit, regarding the legitimacy of the election of the board.

Subsequently, the court appointed Tharwat Sweilam as the interim administrator pending the conduct of a fresh election.

The court has given the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports seven days to execute the ruling.


More on Sports

Chelsea Beat Man. United At Stamford Bridge

Bayelsa State Wins National Wrestling Championship

FA Cup: Man. United In Striker Crisis Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Maradona Arrives South Korea Ahead U-20 World Cup Draw

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV