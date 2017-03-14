Court Dissolves Egypt FA Board
Egypt’s Supreme Administrative Court has dissolved the board of the country’s Football Association.
The board was dissolved after the court accepted a lawsuit regarding the invalidity of its election.
Magda El Helbawi, Omar Hareedi, and Magda Mahmoud had filed a lawsuit, regarding the legitimacy of the election of the board.
Subsequently, the court appointed Tharwat Sweilam as the interim administrator pending the conduct of a fresh election.
The court has given the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports seven days to execute the ruling.