Court Fixes March 23 To Rule On Alleged Diezani’s Funds

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fixed March 23 to rule on the admissibility of a list of beneficiaries of some funds allegedly linked to former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke.

The list was tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the trial of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dele Belgore and a Former Minister of National Planning, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman.

Both men, alongside the former Minister of Petroleum, were charged for allegedly laundering 450 million Naira.

At the resumed trial of the case on Tuesday, the EFCC sought to tender in evidence, the document containing the list of beneficiaries allegedly supplied by the former minister to partake in the sum of 115 million pounds which she allegedly stashed in the bank.

The lawyers to the defendants opposed the tendering of the list, insisting among other things that the document was not certified.

Subsequently, they asked the court to reject the document.