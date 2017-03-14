Dogara Calls On Students From IDP Camps To Promote Peace

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has advised students from Internally Displaced Persons Camps in Abuja, to be catalysts of change.

The Speaker gave the advise at the National Assembly, to mark the 2017 Commonwealth Day.

He called on the students to be ambassadors of peace that will help ensure that children do not experience conflicts, which will lead to millions being displaced.

About 80 students from various IDP camps were at the National Assembly to commemorate the 2017 Commonwealth Day with the theme “A Peace Building Commonwealth”.

For the speaker, the students must spread the message of peace.

Adding that peace is essential for development and everyone must work to promote peace.

He also assured the students that they will soon return to their communities.