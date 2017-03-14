Edo Govt. Begins Registration Of Unemployed Persons

The Edo state government has commenced the registration of unemployed persons in the state in a bid to fulfilling its promise of creating 200 thousand jobs.

The Managing Director of the Information Communication Technology Agency of the Edo state government, Lambert Ugorji, confirmed this to Channels Television in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

He said the idea is to know the various skill-sets in the state so as to identify those that require training.

Mr Ugorji also added that the state government was working towards creating a database for companies being established in the state to draw from.

“Many of them can go online and fill their data and then we can now go ahead and gather their bio-metrics onsite and the database is evolving.

“The next phase of this is when you gather the data, you analyze the data and know the ones that will need help.”

The registration is expected to be concluded on April 17 2017.