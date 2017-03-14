EFCC Discovers 49m Naira At Kaduna Airport

Officials of the Kaduna zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have discovered the sum of 49 Million Naira at the Kaduna International Airport.

The zonal Head of Operations, Bappa Ibrahim, who briefed journalists on the discovery, said that the cash believed to have been laundered by a yet to be identified person, was stuffed inside five black sacks weighing 150 kg and was recovered where they were abandoned by the owner at about 8:00 pm on Monday.

Explaining further, he said the suspect who is still at large, abandoned the sacks containing the cash during a routine baggage screening at the security check point inside the terminal building.

Mr Ibrahim said that investigation into the matter had commenced with a view to identifying and arresting all those behind the act.

“The report which was made at about 8:00 pm stated that during the routine baggage screening of supposed check in baggage, five sacks were sighted unattended to and without tags containing fresh bulk items suspected to be money from the aroma perceived from the sacks.

“The owner of the money later showed up but could not state the exact money in the sacks or present any document authenticating the genesis of the monies.

“His inability to give any concrete explanation made him become uncomfortable and he disappeared into thin air before the arrival of the EFCC operatives according to our source of information.”

According to the EFCC, the sack contained fresh crispy Naira notes of 200 Naira denomination, totalling 40 million Naira.

The sacks also contained 50 Naira denomination in 180 bundles, totalling nine million Naira, purportedly emanating from the Nigeria Security and Minting PLC, which was branded on the sealed packs.