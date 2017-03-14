Emefiele Briefs President Buhari On Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has held a closed door meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, in the Presidential Villa.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, was designed to brief the President on the state of the economy while the he was away on vacation in London.

Although the CBN Governor did not speak to journalists after the meeting, reports say they may have discussed fiscal policy issues of the bank and the effort to cushion the effect of recession on the economy.

Also on the same day, the President held a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were at the President’s office for about 40 minutes.

Dr. Saraki said it was a normal consultation designed to brief the President on some of the issues that happened in his absence.

The Senate President also stated that the National Assembly was happy to have the President back in office, doing his work very well.

He added that all issues pending such as the budget, would be given expeditious passage.