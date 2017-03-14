Enugu Govt. To Partner With 82 Division On Water Project

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has announced his resolve to partner with the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, in its ongoing water project in the state.

Speaking during an inspection of the project at the 82 Division Abakpa barracks, Enugu, Ugwuanyi said the project is in line with his administration’s vision to supply water in Enugu city and beyond.

He also expressed his readiness to partner with the division in other projects that will bring development in the state.

He further called on willing investors to partner the state in realising its goals in the sector.

With this collaborative effort by both parties, it is expected to open more partnership doors that will benefit the people of the state.